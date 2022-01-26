3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) were down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

3i Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

