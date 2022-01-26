Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lion stock remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $857.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

