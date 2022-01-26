Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $67,995.99 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $67,995.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008494 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00341432 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

