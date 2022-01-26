Kcash Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Kcash coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $125,194.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022907 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.