Zebi Token Trading 33% Lower Over Last Week (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $378,521.28 and approximately $3,890.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.85 or 0.06597649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.02 or 0.99769403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,128,828,286 coins and its circulating supply is 927,282,544 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.