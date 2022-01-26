Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $855,096.33 and approximately $14,364.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.85 or 0.06597649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.02 or 0.99769403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049605 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.