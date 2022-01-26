Lossless Price Tops $0.67 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $1.70 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.38 or 0.06596277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,321.00 or 0.99894958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.