Feathercoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $354.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

