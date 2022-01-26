CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $109,217.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00107108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

