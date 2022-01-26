UniCrypt Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $1.17 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $447.41 or 0.01197153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00243027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006567 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006929 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,403 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

