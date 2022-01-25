Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLMAF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

HLMAF traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halma has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

