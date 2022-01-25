Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 3,128,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

