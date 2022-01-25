$4.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post sales of $4.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170,000.00 and the highest is $8.57 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $20.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $267.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 1,031,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

