Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.08 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $8.08 million and $15,913.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

