Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.68

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $293.68 and last traded at $293.68, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.47 and a 200 day moving average of $290.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

