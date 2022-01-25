Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 148,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

