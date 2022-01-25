Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $459.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.70 million and the lowest is $450.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EYE. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 914,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,843. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $9,890,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

