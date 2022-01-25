$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report sales of $595.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.50 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

