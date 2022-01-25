DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004357 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

