Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $23.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.85 billion to $27.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $238,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 27,041,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,442,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

