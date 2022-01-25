Tapmydata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $810,864.77 and $30.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

