Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31.
AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
