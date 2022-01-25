Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

