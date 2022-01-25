Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

MRTN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 582,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,851. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

