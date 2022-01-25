Pundi X[new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $284.40 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.05 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,874.06 or 0.99814580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

