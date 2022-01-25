Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post sales of $58.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $60.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kore Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 61,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,664. Kore Group has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.