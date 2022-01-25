Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce sales of $13.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 294,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,766. The firm has a market cap of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

