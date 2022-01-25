E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

