Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

EGLX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 463,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,053. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $274.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.69.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $5,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 172.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 407,806 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $3,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

