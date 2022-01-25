Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $146.28 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $146.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $90.26 or 0.00244727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.00785149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,961,614 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.