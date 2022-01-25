Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $152.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,633,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

