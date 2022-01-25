Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report $524.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.57 million. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,391 shares of company stock worth $14,408,376. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,561,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.07.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

