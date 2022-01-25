fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $212.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.45 million to $218.20 million. fuboTV posted sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $618.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,416,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,948,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $57.47.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in fuboTV by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $6,573,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

