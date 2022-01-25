HyperCash Price Down 16.2% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022833 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

