Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 222,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,572. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

