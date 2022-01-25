Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.05

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Saipem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.