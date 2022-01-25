Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.91

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 221508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

