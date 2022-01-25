AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases $15,000.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00.

Shares of AMPG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,027. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 35.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

