Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report $291.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NGVT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 277,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $6,938,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

