$154.88 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $154.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.65 million and the highest is $157.81 million. 8X8 reported sales of $136.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $615.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.34 million to $624.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $712.26 million, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $755.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

