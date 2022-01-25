WeOwn Hits Market Capitalization of $704,993.88 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WeOwn has a total market cap of $704,993.88 and approximately $86,590.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

