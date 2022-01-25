Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $143.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $110.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $641.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $657.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. 93,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 774.67 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.