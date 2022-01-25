Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $185.40

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.32. The company had a trading volume of 566,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

