Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $185.40

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.32. The company had a trading volume of 566,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
