Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 884,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,392. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

