First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $177.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.50 million and the lowest is $174.86 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $726.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $777.36 million, with estimates ranging from $753.56 million to $817.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 38.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 849,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

