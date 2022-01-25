ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,194. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.88. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$14.35.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.7960954 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

