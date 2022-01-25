Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR: ABI) recently:
- 1/24/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/20/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.50 ($85.80) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/19/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/17/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €75.00 ($85.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €65.00 ($73.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/14/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/11/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/10/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/4/2022 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/22/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 12/14/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/9/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €51.00 ($57.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €64.00 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 12/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €57.00 ($64.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 12/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €73.00 ($82.95) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/3/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €51.00 ($57.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/29/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was given a new €58.00 ($65.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
