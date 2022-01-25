Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report sales of $290.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $295.00 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of U traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,890. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.31.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

