Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

FWONK traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,422. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

