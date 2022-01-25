Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Telos by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telos by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 948,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $766.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Telos has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.