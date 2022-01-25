Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $91.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCBO traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.